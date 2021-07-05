The Young Bucks Kick Dark Order Off BTE In Latest Episode (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online with the Young Bucks continuing to be jerks, kicking the Dark Order off the show. Here’s a recap:

* Peter Avalon is approached by Leva Bates while having a drink and apologizes over the book misunderstanding. Alex Reynolds comes up to the pair and tells them the Dark Order booked the bar for their monthly get together. Avalon leaves after Reynolds asks about security, and Reynolds then begins to chat up Bates.

* Clips from last week’s AEW Dynamite match between the Young Bucks and Eddie Kingston/Penta El Zero Miedo.

* Reynolds and Bates continue to flirt while Avalon is sad about it.

* The Young Bucks wonder what went wrong in their match last week. Karl Anderson tells them to cheat more. Matt says they lost because of their new mustaches. Kenny Omega comes in and says he loved the idea and that everyone looks good.

* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr have confessions with Ryzin. Garrison says he doesn’t like Pillman while they both think they have the better hair. Vickie Guerrero gives a thumbs up but Nyla Rose gives a thumbs down.

* The Dark Order are hanging out when The Young Bucks come in and claim they are making them angry by interrupting Omega last week and “going into business for themselves.” They also accuse them of bringing up old emotions and messing Hangman Page up. They say the Dark Order won’t take over AEW and kick them off BTE, before telling them to go to Sammy Guevara’s vlog. Page hears the commotion after the Bucks leave and goes to see what happened.