The Young Bucks On Chris Jericho’s Legacy, AEW’s Partnership With Impact Wrestling, Impact Dream Matches

In a recent interview on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, the Young Bucks discussed Chris Jericho’s legacy, AEW’s partnership with Impact Wrestling, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Nick Jackson on Chris Jericho’s legacy: “Matt and I were on his podcast a couple weeks ago, and we asked him the question, ‘What drives you to continue to be successful? You’ve done it all. What else do you need to prove? That’s something that we see in him where we go, ‘Man, we think we’ve done a lot. Look at this guy. Look at his drive. I want to be like that. I want to never stop working hard and continue to try to be successful with a hard work ethic.’ He’s a prime example of that. He’s a great guy to have in our locker room.”

Matt Jackson on Jericho being in the discussion for one of the all-time greats in wrestling: “He’s so inventive. He knows how to recreate himself. Just the evolution of Chris Jericho, no matter what the circumstance is – it could be the in middle of a pandemic with no audience – and this guy can go out there and a cut a promo and have a meme that goes viral, and he’ll have a T-shirt the next day. He’s so marketable. He knows how to get anything and anyone around him over. For him, sometimes I look at him and it’s like he doesn’t even have to try because he’s so good at it. He’s masterful. At this point, if he’s not in the argument for greatest of all time, I don’t know who is. He’s still working on top at 50 years old, and he’s done this with 20 different personas or whatever. He’s one of the greats, and like Nick said, having him around makes everyone better.”

Nick Jackson on the future of AEW’s partnership with Impact Wrestling: “I don’t think there’s like a certain amount of time planned. I think it’s pretty much ‘Let’s see how this thing goes’ and if it continues to be hot, why stop it? I don’t think there’s an endgame on it yet. Obviously, there’s creative that we can’t talk about that we know about that will last a while, but I don’t know how long.”

Matt Jackson on their dream opponents in Impact: “Can we make them happen? I don’t know, hopefully. I think it’s a good sign that things are going so well right now between the two companies. There are these things in wrestling you have to navigate. You have to navigate the politics of wrestling, and the timing and the storylines. Obviously, we’re thankful that we have the roles that we have, so we have a little bit of power in this situation. If we can make matches happen that we want, we’re going to try to get it to happen. It’s always been a dream of mine to wrestle the Good Brothers. We’ve never been in a situation where it would have ever made sense because we were always in the Bullet Club together. I think that would be fun.

“And then, we haven’t wrestled the Motor City Machine Guns on television in a decade. That’s one that people pointed out as being one of our great rivalries, so I would love to revisit that and give people a series of matches. That would be amazing. I guess it depends on if we can work it out, but the fan in me is going, ‘Make it happen, make it happen.’ And then The North, those guys are awesome. We had a match with them like seven years ago on the independents and we tore it up. So, I would love to have a match with them on television. That would be fantastic. It’s exciting, and that’s what wrestling needs. We need excitement. ”

