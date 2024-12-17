– As previously reported, former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks appeared at NJPW Strong Style Evolved over the weekend. They appeared to help Jack Perry after his tag team match teaming with Konosuke Takeshita against Shingo Takagi and Yota Tsuji. NJPW has since released a backstage promo showing The Bucks talking to Jack Perry, which you can view below.

Perry referenced losing the TNT title and being tied to a bus. Matt Jackson explained that he’s stuck at home, doing homework, cleaning the dishes, adding, “It’s been crazy.” Matt and Nick noted that they have Perry’s back which is why they saved him on Sunday night. They indicated they’d speak more off camera later. Matt Jackson also appeared to chide Perry for stepping on their pop a little bit, “It’s cool though, no worries.” It appears there might be trouble brewing within The Elite.

The Bucks last wrestled on the October 30 edition of AEW Dynamite, losing the tag team titles to Private Party. They are currently scheduled to compete for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome on January 5, 2025.