wrestling / News
Thekla Reportedly Done With STARDOM, Headed To US
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
Thekla’s time in STARDOM is over, and she is reportedly headed to the US. Sunday’s All Star Grand Queendom show saw Thekla lose a match against Sayaka Kurara and then attacked STARDOM President Taro Okada, leading to Okada “firing” her.
Fightful Select reports that the angle was done to wrap up Thekla’s time with the company and that she’s finished up there. Sources close to the matter have said that Thekla is headed for the US and that several American companies have expressed interest in bringing her on board.
Thekla has hired representation to help her in negotiations.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Explains His Issue With Travis Scott’s WrestleMania 41 Involvement
- Detail On How Brodie Lee Jr Was Booked For Joey Janela’s Spring Break
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future