Thekla Reportedly Done With STARDOM, Headed To US

Thekla’s time in STARDOM is over, and she is reportedly headed to the US. Sunday’s All Star Grand Queendom show saw Thekla lose a match against Sayaka Kurara and then attacked STARDOM President Taro Okada, leading to Okada “firing” her.

Fightful Select reports that the angle was done to wrap up Thekla’s time with the company and that she’s finished up there. Sources close to the matter have said that Thekla is headed for the US and that several American companies have expressed interest in bringing her on board.

Thekla has hired representation to help her in negotiations.