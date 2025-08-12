Thekla Invites More Women to The Triangle of Madness

– During a recent interview with Fightful at WrestleCon, AEW wrestler Thekla spoke about The Triangle of Madness, inviting more women to join.

She said on the group, “Well, I think we’re rocking a similar dark vibe, and I’m just phenomenal at making friends like that.” She continued, “So I think before you can blink an eye, I’m gonna have the whole evil dark side of the AEW women’s roster on my side. The bad *****es, y’all come, I gotcha.”

During last Saturday’s AEW Collision, the Triangle of Madness picked up a win over Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Willow Nightingale in a six-women tag team bout.