Thekla Weighs In On Possibly Working In US, Says She May Have ‘Something Coming Up’

Thekla says that she’s interested in coming to work in the US and might her eyes on an opportunity over here. The Australian wrestling star has been a regular for STARDOM and held a number of titles there, and she spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody for a new interview where she was asked if she was interested in coming to the US to work.

“Hell yeah, of course,” Thekla said. “I have no idea why I’m not already over there. I haven’t been over there before and it’s crazy. I’ve spent, as you said, most of my career in Japan. Also, of course COVID plays into that and for some reason learning Japanese and being really good at living here as a foreigner. Of course that plays into it, but still I haven’t even had a single match in the States and I’ve been to the States plenty of times. I used to live in the States when I was a teenager. So it’s a no brainer that I would do stuff there.”

She continued, “I think it’s coming up soon. There’s plenty of girls and women I’d love to wrestle in the States, throughout all companies. So, just wait a little longer. I think we got something coming up. I don’t want to say anymore. There’s plenty of opportunities and I’ve already got my eyes set on one or maybe another. But who knows? Who knows? I mean, I don’t know. No more. Say no more. No more.”

Thekla most recently competed on Sunday at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over II, working a mixed tag team match alongside Clark Connors against Taichi & Natsupoi.