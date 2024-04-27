Thekla Comments On STARDOM Return, Siding With Oedo Tai

At today’s STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom event, Thekla returned to the promotion and cost Mira Shirakawa her match with Natsuko Tora. She then joined Oedo Tai. Fightful reports that following the match, she made comments about her actions and had some harsh words for Donna del Mundo.

She said: “Hey, what’s up, bitches? Thekla is back. So this is the new STARDOM? Looks like the trash took itself out. Everybody loved, loved, loved DDM and I say fuck DDM. I’ve made my decision. I wasn’t sure if I was gonna come back to STARDOM but here I am because my plan is to completely eradicate idol culture. Every cute girl with a fake baby voice trying to sell shit to all you pervs out there, I’m gonna come after all of them. all of the Natsupois, the Tam Nakanos, and first of all, Mina Shirakawa. Let me tell you something, from now on, I’m gonna be doing whatever I want, and I’m going to be going wherever I want. If you shitheads ever thought that I was going to be a side character, you are wrong. I’m a main bitch. Now watch me kill your idols.“