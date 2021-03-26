There Are Talks Of A Lucha Underground Return

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been talk in recent weeks of reviving Lucha Underground in some form. It would have “the same type of ideas” but it would have a different name.

The fourth season of Lucha Underground ended in early November 2018 on the now-defunct El Rey Network. Since then, many of the talent that made up the roster have moved on, including Ricochet, Brian Cage, Karrion Kross, Lucha Bros, Taya Valkyrie, Rey Mysterio, John Morrison, Sammy Guevara, and others.