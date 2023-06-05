wrestling / News

This Week’s Lineups: Dark Side of the Ring, WOW – Women of Wrestling, More

June 5, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

The following programming is slated for broadcast this week (per PWInsider):

– Tuesday will see the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring airing on Vice TV, focused on former NWA US Champion Magnum TA and his career-ending automobile accident.

IWTV will broadcast the premiere of FIGHTT PRO on Tuesday, June 6th at 7pm ET.

– Thursday will see IWTV airing episode 75 of Wrestling Open, with the following featured elements:
* Appearance by Tom Lawlor
* Lights Out Fight: B3CCA vs. Shannon LeVangie
* Max Caster vs. Dustin Waller

– The lineup announced for this weekend’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling includes the following:
* Debuts by Allstar Cheer and Ariel Sky
* Americana vs. The Heavy Metal Siste
* Exile & Ice Cold vs. Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah Rah
* Stephy Slays & Jennifer Florez vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat

