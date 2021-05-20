wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

This week’s episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Hyan vs Max the Impaler. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Women’s Division Wednesday continues as Hyan and Max the Impaler face off in their ROH singles debuts, and another lucky competitor is given a #TicketToGold​!”

