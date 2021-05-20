wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online
May 19, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Hyan vs Max the Impaler. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Women’s Division Wednesday continues as Hyan and Max the Impaler face off in their ROH singles debuts, and another lucky competitor is given a #TicketToGold!”
More Trending Stories
- Note On Involvement of Don Callis and Kenny Omega At Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Jim Ross Remembers Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Seeing Brock Lesnar For The First Time
- MVP Mocks Fans Who Love The Undertaker But Hated The WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Zombies
- Ricky Starks On Ryback Slapping Him On WWE RAW, Why He Didn’t Sign With WWE, His Goals In AEW