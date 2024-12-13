This Week’s AEW Collision Spoilers

Matches were taped on Thursday for this weekend’s AEW Collision, with the spoilers now online. The full results from the taping are below, per PWINsider:

* Darby Allin asked Will Ospreay to help him defend AEW in a vignette and Ospreay said that he needed to get a win in the Continental Classic, but once he was done he would help if needed.

* International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Willow Nightingale def. Jamie Hayter. Julia Hart attacked Hayter aftere the match.

* Kazuchika Okada def. Beast Mortos

* Toni Storm def. Shazza McKenzie

* Action Andretti & Lio Rush def. Top Flight

* Kris Statlander def. Tootie Lynn

* Daniel Garcia, The Outrunners, Orange Cassidy & Kommander defeated def. MxM Collection & The Premiere Athletes

* Mark Briscoe def. Kyle Fletcher.