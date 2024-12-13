wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Collision Spoilers
Matches were taped on Thursday for this weekend’s AEW Collision, with the spoilers now online. The full results from the taping are below, per PWINsider:
* Darby Allin asked Will Ospreay to help him defend AEW in a vignette and Ospreay said that he needed to get a win in the Continental Classic, but once he was done he would help if needed.
* International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Willow Nightingale def. Jamie Hayter. Julia Hart attacked Hayter aftere the match.
* Kazuchika Okada def. Beast Mortos
* Toni Storm def. Shazza McKenzie
* Action Andretti & Lio Rush def. Top Flight
* Kris Statlander def. Tootie Lynn
* Daniel Garcia, The Outrunners, Orange Cassidy & Kommander defeated def. MxM Collection & The Premiere Athletes
* Mark Briscoe def. Kyle Fletcher.