Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, WrestleCon Photo Ops Announced
– The AEW Slam Dunk charity event is featured on this week’s Being the Elite. You can see the episode, “Stolen Ambulance,” below:
– WrestleCon takes place this coming weekend in Los Angeles, and the convention has announced their photo ops. You can see the announced ops below, and pre-order them here:
* 3 Members of 4 Horsemen: Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger
* Adam Cole & Britt Baker together
* Adam Cole
* Anna Jay
* Arn & Brock Anderson
* Bret Hart
* Britt Baker
* Bryan Danielson
* FTR
* Goldberg
* Jon Moxley
* Julia Hart
* Jungle Boy
* Kelly Kelly with WWF Divas Title
* Kevin Nash
* Kings of the EXTREME Trio: Sabu, Rob Van Dam, Bill Alfonso
* Lex Luger and Ron Simmons holding WCW World Title
* Matt Hardy
* Mercedes Mone
* Mick Foley
* Rob Van Dam
* Steiner Brothers
* Team Bestie: Lita & Trish Stratus
* Ted Dibiase with Million Dollar Championship Belt
* Trinity Fatu
* Wardlow
* Young Bucks
