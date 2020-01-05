This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion Online

– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion is now online. You can check out the episode below, which is described as follows:

Major League Wrestling kicks off 2020 with a big showdown in the Opera Cup semi-finals.

Two bitter rivals clash as Davey Boy Smith Jr. wrestles Alex Hammerstone. Who is the true power in Major League Wrestling? Who will advance to the historic finals? Tune in to find out!

Tom Lawlor competes in an exhibition match against a long-lost member of the Von Erich family? What is “Filthy” Tom Lawlor up to? Who is the alleged long-lost member of the Von Erichs?

CIMA, El Lindaman and Shigehiro Irie – collectively known as the #Stronghearts — team-up to take on CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch and Josef Samael. The #Stronghearts demand retribution against the “Global Dealers in Violence” following an attack unleashed by CONTRA.

Mance Warner has some candid words for Jimmy Havoc as they rapidly approach the last tangle in Texas.

The pursuit of Gino “El Intocable” Medina continues. Who will the Untouchable One join up with?

New broadcast correspondent Alicia Atout speaks with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Join Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch from New York City’s Melrose Ballroom for a night of top ranked action.