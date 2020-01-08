This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Youshoot with RVD

Highspots Wrestling Network has announced this week’s additions to the service, which include a Youshoot interview with Rob Van Dam.

Wrestling Revolver- The Nightmare After X-Mas – Val Air Ballroom – 12/27/19

1. Larry D. vs. Curt Stallion

2. Santa Crewe Saves X-Mas

3. Arik Cannon vs. Darin Corbin

4. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Blake Christian

5. Tornado Tag Texas Deathmatch: The Revolt vs. Andy Dalton & Moonshine Mantel

6. Open Invite Scramble Championship Match: Clayton Gainz vs. JT Energy vs. Yellow Dog vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Air Wolf vs. John Skyler

7. Grudge Match: “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. Wrestling Tent

8. Wrestling Revolver Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: The North vs. The BESTies vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Kimber Lee) vs. The Crew vs. Tyler Matrix & Logan James

9. Cage of Horrors Match oVe vs. The Revelation

Bar Wrestling 50: Ball Drop – December 31st, 2019 – American Legion Post #241- Baldwin Park, CA

1. Chris Bey vs Lucas Riley

2. Andy Brown & Ray Rosas vs Revolt!

3. Eli Everfly vs Douglas James

4. Gisele Shaw vs Priscilla Kelly

5. Heather Monroe & Dom Kubrick vs Ruby Raze & Tommy Dreamer

6. Teddy Hart vs Jake Atlas

7. Joey Ryan, RJ City, David Arquette & Colt Cabana vs Russ Taylor, Watts, RockNES Monsters

AAW Pro Wrestling Unstoppable 11/30/19 Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago

Ace Austin/Clayton Gainz vs. Jake Lander/Travis Titan

Myron Reed vs. Hakim Zane

Killer Kross vs. Josh Briggs

Eddie Kingston vs. Curt Stallion

$10,000 Bounty Match: Masked Good Brother #3 vs. Nick Gage

AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Romero

AAW Heritage Championship Match: Jake Something vs. PACO

ACH/Besties in the World vs. Sami Callihan/The Rascalz

AAW Women’s Championship Match: Jessicka Havok vs. Kris Statlander

UWA Elite Last Breath: The 2019 UWA Elite Season Finale!

Featuring:

– “The Wretched” Bowes vs. Sean “Damage” McNelis vs. Mike Del for the UWA Elite Championship

– Robbie Roller vs. Drake Chambers vs. Ty Thomas vs. KTB vs. Chris Powers in the Golden Ticket Ladder Match

– Hedges vs. Brandon The Bull vs. Corey Dillinger for the UWA Elite iChampionship

– Matt Vertigo vs. Eric Corvis for the UWA Elite Iron Man Championship

– Team Thomas vs. The BROtein Pack in an “I Quit Match” for the UWA Elite Tag Team Championships

– King Tek vs. Tunku Amir

– Vincent Valentine vs. Joey Adams

– The Army of the Dark Angel Open Challenge and Much More!

Queens of Combat 39 : In Your Palace 2- Wrestlecade Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC, Dec 1st 2019.

Tessa Blanchard Addresses QOC

Madi Maxx VS Jessie Belle w/ Amber O’Neal

Trish Adora VS Lindsay Snow

Hayden Ramsey VS Selina Rose

Faye Jackson VS Willow Nightingale

Tasha Steelz VS Kiera Hogan

QOC Tag Team Championship Match: So Flo Unsanctioned (c) VS Dreamgirl Ellie & Kenzie Paige

QOC Championship: Diamante (c) VS La Rosa Negra

Su Yung VS Kris Statlander

The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Kimber Lee

The interview queen returns and this time she’s got a PRINCESS with her! Kimber lee joins our intrepid host Alicia Atout to talk all things Disney, Wrestling and a little bit of everything in between.

Enjoy this edition of The Interview!

Bonus Match

Queens Of Combat

Kimber Lee VS Zeda Zhang

Spitting Venum: Bandido

Rob Viper sits down with the hottest name and fastest rising star in the world Bandido on this episode of “Spitting Venum”. Rob dives deep into the early career of Bandido and what it was like to get the gimmick and explode onto the national stage.

These two talk everything from Dragon Gate, ROH, ALL IN, to what is next for the “Most Wanted” Bandido.

YouShoot: RVD

Could there be anything worse for RVD’s quest for balance and zen than an episode of YOUSHOOT?! Well, he found out very quickly that taking the YOUSHOOT oath means total honesty. That doesn’t always go hand in hand with one’s chi.

Join the always honest RVD as he tackles all your questions ranging from ECW to WWE and all the characters met in between.

Laugh as RVD can’t help but offer his thoughts on Paul E, Vince, Shane and so many more. Wanna know who Rob might have come close to laying out? Then watch him play “Pick A Hand!” And you know there’s a ton he has to say about the legalization of cannabis. Also you’ll learn RVD is a mafia aficionado and can go toe to toe with Sean on La Cosa Nostra history!

It’s tons of fun on the series that put the SHOOT in shoot interviews…

Breaking Kayfabe: Lanny Poffo

The hard-hitting series that takes you inside the people of pro wrestling will now take you inside two wrestling brothers. Join Lanny Poffo as he welcomes you inside the Poffo family through all the ups and downs, twists and turns, triumph and torment.

Sean Oliver sits down for another no holds barred discussion with his guest, and as usual no topics are shied away from. Lanny addresses his divorce, road life, interests, and all the chips on his shoulder. Lanny also dissects Randy Savage’s difficult life, his sagely advice, and reclusive nature. Sean and Lanny cover Liz, Angelo, Stephanie, Kiyosaki, showtunes, bidets, and everything you can imagine.

This edition of Breaking Kayfabe will once again draw you inside the fascinating life of another one of wrestling’s most compelling individuals…to explore a life, and a bond with a tormented brother. This is a can’t miss!

Southern States Wrestling Christmas Night 2000- National Guard Armory – Kingsport, TN

Highlights

Wade Adams vs. Death Row 2000

Appalachian Title Chuck Jones vs. Ray Idol

Mike Cooper vs. Eddie Browning

Main Events in Full

Car vs. Loser Leave K.C. Thunder vs. John Noble

Crown vs. Loser Leave Beau James vs. Dr. X

Grudge Tag Match Jimmy Valiant and Brian Overbay vs. Stan Sierra and Stevie Phillips

School of Morton-Bunkhouse Stampede 2019