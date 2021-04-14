wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
April 14, 2021 | Posted by
MLW: Fusion is back after a week off with three title matches, and the livestream is now up. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mil Muertes
* World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday vs. Gino Medina
