This Week’s MLW Underground Online With WarGames Main Event

This week’s episode of MLW Underground features a WarGames main event between the Extreme Horsemen and the Funkin’ Army, and the livestream is online. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:

•War Games: The Funkin’ Army vs. The Extreme Horsemen

•J-Cup USA Tournament Match: Sonjay Dutt vs. Tony Mamaluke

The war between Terry Funk and Steve Corino escalates inside War Games on this edition of Underground, presented by newlawoffice.com.

As both teams ready for battle in the menacing two ring steel cage structure, Steve Corino reveals a shocking new member of his Extreme Horsemen

Following the shocking revelation that Jerry “The King” Lawler has gone completely AWOL on his team, who, if anyone, will step up to enter the fight alongside Funk, The Sandman and “Dr. Death” Steve Williams?

Although the deck continues to stack against “The Hardcore Legend” and his band of renegades heading into quite possibly the most dangerous fight of their lives, one thing’s for sure … only a fool could ever truly count out the fight and determination of the Double Cross ranch brawler!

What happens when that steel door closes and these 10 men are locked in a solid steel battleground where the only way triumph is surrender or submission? Tune in this Wednesday night and find out!

The action continues as emerging junior heavyweight “The Original Playa From The Himalayas” Sonjay Dutt looks to continue to rock the division as he puts his unique aerial offense to the test against the well versed veteran Tony Mamaluke in the first round of the J-Cup USA Tournament.

Join Joey Styles as he calls the action from Fort Lauderdale!