wrestling / News
Thom Latimer Captures NWA Television Title NWA Powerrr
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
Thom Latimer is the new NWA Television Champion following this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. Latimer defeated Jordan Clearwater to win the title on Tuesday’s show, making him submit to the crossface.
Latimer is in his first reign as champion. Clearwater’s title reign ends at 95 days, having won the championship at NWA Hard Times 3 in November of last year.
.@Thomas_Latimer_ has done it!!
We have a new NWA TV Champion! #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/sABX6dkPOw
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 14, 2023
& NEW #NWA #TELEVISION #HEAVYWEIGHT#WRESTLING#CHAMPION #NWAPoweRRR now up on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/mxtBtRwzsQ
— Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) February 14, 2023
