Thom Latimer Captures NWA Television Title NWA Powerrr

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thom Latimer is the new NWA Television Champion following this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. Latimer defeated Jordan Clearwater to win the title on Tuesday’s show, making him submit to the crossface.

Latimer is in his first reign as champion. Clearwater’s title reign ends at 95 days, having won the championship at NWA Hard Times 3 in November of last year.

