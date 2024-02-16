Thomas Latimer On His Relationship With Bill DeMott, Knowing Him Before NXT

Thomas Latimer was in NXT when Bill DemOtt arrived there, and he recently recalled working with the controversial former coach. DeMott left WWE over allegations of bullying and abusive behavior as a coach in 2015, and Latimer recalled his relationship with DeMott on the latest Developmentally Speaking. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his relationship with DeMott before DeMott came to NXT: “I’d already had a fairly decent relationship with Bill because Ryan Connor, my old tag partner, he was in Deep South with Bill back in the day and this and that.”

On learning from DeMott: “Bill, I really liked, so there’s … he’s someone that really sort of toughened me up and made me get thick skin and that was something that I needed. You generally have people that sort of take you under their wing and Bill took me under his wing.”