wrestling / News
Three More Matches Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup
June 3, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced three more matches for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including Finn Balor taking on Dragon Lee. Meanwhile, Kiana James will make her RAW debut against Natalya and Ricochet looks for revenge against Bron Breakker. Here is the updated lineup:
* Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio
* The New Day vs. The Authors of Pain
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor
* Kiana James vs. Natalya
* Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker
* Liv Morgan explains her actions
