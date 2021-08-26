wrestling / News

Three New Names Added to NWA EmPowerrr

August 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA EmPowerrr Skye Blue

The NWA has added three new competitors to NWA EmPowerrr. The company announced on Thursday that Christi Jaynes, Kenzie Page and Skye Blue are all set for the show.

No details on mathes for the three were revealed. NWA EmPowerrr takes place on August 28th and airs live on FTE TV.

Christi Jaynes, Kenzie Page, NWA Empowerrr, Skye Blue

