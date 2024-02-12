wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Confronts Izzy Moreno At MPW Sleepless In San Antonio & Slaps Her

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Izzy Moreno Thunder Rosa Mission Pro Wrestling Image Credit: MPW

Izzy Moreno had a run-in with Thunder Rosa at Mission Pro Wrestling’s Sleepless In San Antonio show on Saturday. Moreno, who came to fame as Bayley’s “superfan” as a young girl, is now in the wrestling business proper and she defeated Missa Kate at the Thunder Rosa-owned promotion’s show on Saturday.

After the match, Moreno found herself confronted by Rosa and JP Harlow. Rosa told Morena that “not everyone is your friend” and slapped her, knocking her to the mat.

Moreno posted a clip of the moment after the match and wrote:

“Angry…confused…emotionally hurt!

Last night when I got my 1st win at @MissionProWres it should have been the greatest night. But it was ruined by @JPHARLOW_2

Then I was stabbed in the back by @thunderrosa22 someone that I looked up to & trusted! I really have no words”

