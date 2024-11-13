Thunder Rosa Not Yet Convinced That It’s Ridge Holland’s Time In NXT

Ridge Holland is currently chasing an NXT Championship match, but Thunder Rosa isn’t sure it’s his time yet. Holland is set to battle Andre Chase in a #1 contenders match for the NXT Championship on next week’s show, with the winner moving on to challenge Trick Williams at NXT Deadline. Rosa noted on Busted Open Radio that she’s not sure he’s ready for a main event spot on the brand, though she credited him for working hard.

“I’m not convinced yet,” Rosa said (per Wrestling Inc). “But I know he’s working on it. He’s working on it really hard and yeah.”

She also acknowledged that she was lured in by Holland’s promo after Holland talked trash to Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca at NXT Halloween Havoc, noting, “The profanity was coming out of my mouth as I was watching that promo because Ridge Holland was there and my son asked me, ‘Why are you cursing at that guy?’ And I said, ‘Because he said bad things to my best friend, Dave LaGreca.'”

There are additional stakes for next week’s match as well. If Holland wins the match then not only does he get a title shot, but Chase University must disband. The show airs live next Tuesday on The CW.