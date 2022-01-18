wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Reveals She Has Album and Short Film On the Way
Thunder Rosa is branching out beyond the ring, revealing that she has an album and short film on the way. During her appearance on Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate’s Throwing Down podcast, Rosa noted that she’s releasing an album very soon with the film coming to festivals this year.
“Definitely, you guys are going to see me in the next couple of months dropping an album,” Rosa said (per Fightful). “I’m dropping an album. I’m gonna start dropping a couple of songs that I’m gonna be working on in the next couple of months. I’m working on my singing abilities. Then I’m working on, I haven’t seen the dialogues yet, but we’re working on a short film for this year to submit to festivals and stuff. Those are the things I’m working on currently.”
No word on when exactly the songs will be released.
