Thunder Rosa Wants To See Roxanne Perez Spend A Few More Months In WWE NXT

Thunder Rosa believes that spending a few more months in WWE NXT would benefit Roxanne Perez. The NXT Women’s Champion has held her title for over 200 days now and is set to team with Cora Jade against Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer at tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc. There are some who believe Perez is ready for the main roster, and Rosa weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Perez needing to improve her promo skills more: “A lot of the segments that women have on Raw and Smackdown are promos, and if you’re not very good at doing promos, you’re not gonna have TV time.”

On Perez potentially moving up in a relatively short time: “I think in the next couple of months, maybe even three/four months, I don’t think it would be a bad idea for her to move to Raw or Smackdown.”