Thunder Rosa Teases Renewing Rivalry With Britt Baker

In an interview with KFox14 (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa spoke about her previous feud with Britt Baker in AEW and teased possibly renewing the rivalry between the two.

She said: “Well, that was for the Lights Out match. We were runner up for match of the year for the cage match. But I can tell you that cage match is one of the most brutal, violent, and bloody matches that you’ve seen two women head to head. We didn’t end the feud there. That’s where I won the championship that Dr. Britt Baker had. So I always say that I’m still waiting for her to come back, because I am her past and her future. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready to finish this beef that we had for a couple years now. So I was very blessed that with her that I was able to headline that Dynamite in 2021 and then Dynamite in 2022. Those are the matches that definitely define my career.“