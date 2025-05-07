Thunder Rosa Wants to See Dakota Kai & Shayna Baszler in AEW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed the recently released WWE Superstars, and which ones she would like to see join AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on the released WWE wrestlers she wants to see in AEW: “Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her. And I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great…I think we need more women in those men’s stables. I think it adds more to things. And it’s been very few, the ones that have had the opportunity to do that, and I think Shayna would add a lot to that mix.”

On Dakota Kai potentially appearing in AEW: “That’s another one, absolutely. Yes.”