In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Thunder Rosa discussed her motivation as a wrestler, what it would mean for her to win the AEW Women’s title, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Thunder Rosa on her motivation as a wrestler: “I am doing this because I believe in this, and I believe in change. Even though a lot of the time I am not in the spotlight or on the big shows, being on Elevation and Dark, it’s crazy that every time that I come out and people go nuts and I am just like ‘Oh, is this me? Is this happening for me?’ And it is happening for me. Again, it’s because they see how real Thunder Rosa is and how she works for what she wants and she believes in what she is working for. I think that can make anybody a little scared and a little afraid because you can be under a spotlight, you can have all the accolades, you can have everything, but sometimes you can’t have that emotional connection that other people have and that’s what makes an opponent dangerous because you start getting in people’s heads. [People say] ‘she has nothing, she’s just a song, that’s the reason people get so pumped up.’ No, it’s not a song. I am a whole vibe, bitch. A whole fucking vibe, and if you don’t believe it, every single city I go to, it doesn’t matter who’s in there, what the demographics are, Thunder Rosa comes and they feel the thunder. It’s like 100 percent.”

On what it would mean for her to win the AEW Women’s title: “ I always cry, even when I’m a heel. I’m the worst heel [laughs]. I think when it happens, I don’t know if you remember when Eddie Guerrero won the championship in California. I feel like it’s going to be very similar to that or even bigger because when was the last time that a Mexican-born wrestler wins a major title in a major company? Just imagine. It’s not only about being a Mexican, but being a Latina. When was the last time that a Latina not only represents Mexicans, but represents so many other countries? I can’t tell you how many Nicaraguans, Costa Ricans, Cubans, and Puerto Ricans – they stop at my table and say you represent me. That’s huge. So just imagine when I am on my knees holding this thing, probably shaking after having a badass match, how many people are going to be crying out their homes with me? Because this is not only an achievement for Thunder Rosa, this is an achievement for so many people of color that struggle every single day, in their own way, to live their dreams, and they finally achieved them.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Denise Salcedo with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.