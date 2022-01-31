wrestling / News

Thursday’s Episode of Impact Wrestling Draws Best Viewership Since Last February

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mickie James Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Showbuzz Daily reports that last week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV had the highest viewership since February of last year, and the highest since the show moved to Thursdays. It drew 182,000 viewers, up significantly from 126,000 viewers on January 20.

The last time the show had numbers that high was February 16, 2021, with an episode that drew 197,000 viewers. The show moved to Thursdays on April 8, 2021.

Impact also drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.03 rating on January 20. It was #104 for the night.

