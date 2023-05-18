– Ticket pre-sale codes and sale information is now available for the upcoming early episodes of AEW Collision on TNT. While AEW has not announced the city and venue for the debut of Collision, details are now available on the later shows on June 24, June 29, and July 22. Ticket pre-sales for all three of those dates starts tomorrow, and pre-sale codes are now available (via PWInsider

The Saturday, June 24 Collision at Scotiabanka Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has the ticket pre-sale code SAT02X. The ticket pre-sale starts tomorrow HERE.

The June 29 edition of Collision at the FirstOntario Centre iN Hamilton, Ontario uses the ticket pre-sale code 7XCANS at Ticketmaster.

Lastly, the Saturday, July 22 edition of Collision at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey has the ticket pre-sale code JHBNYR. The ticket pre-sale starts tomorrow at Ticketmaster.com

Tickets will be available to the general public on Saturday morning at 10:00 am EST.