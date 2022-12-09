Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:

Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase Center in San Francisco on March 5

AEW’s California Expansion Continues with San Francisco’s Iconic Cow Palace Hosting Live “AEW: Dynamite” on March 1 and “AEW: Rampage” on March 3

Starting today, tickets are officially on sale for AEW REVOLUTION, taking place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Sunday, March 5. The fourth iteration of AEW REVOLUTION is a key stop on a West Coast and Midwest run for AEW, which has already announced a dozen new market debuts kicking off at the top of the year. AEW REVOLUTION at Chase Center also marks AEW’s first-ever California pay-per-view event.

Tickets for the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION are available now for purchase via at AEWTIX.com or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $50 plus fees, and with the holiday season underway, AEW tickets make great gifts.

AEW’s impending Chase Center debut culminates a week of action in San Francisco, with the historic Cow Palace playing host to live episodes of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesday, March 1 and “AEW: Rampage” on Friday, March 3. Tickets for these shows are also on sale now via etix.com and AEWTix.com.

AEW’s 2023 schedule features a wide variety of West Coast and Midwest market debuts. This includes a return to Canada with a special Tuesday night “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” on March 14 from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tickets will go on sale for the live double-feature in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2022. AEW will also debut next year in Seattle, Wash., Portland, Ore., Fresno, Calif., Lexington, Ky., Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, Phoenix, Ariz., Laredo, Texas, Sacramento, Calif., and London, UK, with additional markets to be announced in the near future.