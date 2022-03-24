Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For Impact Wrestling Under Siege PPV

Impact Wrestling is returning to the Cincinnati area in May for their Under Siege event and more, and tickets for the shows go on sale tomorrow. The company is set to host Under Siege in Newport, Kentucky (part of the Cincinnati metro area) on May 7th, and tickets go on sale for the event tomorrow at 10 AM ET here.

That Impact! Plus event will be followed by “May Day,” which is an Impact Wrestling TV taping, in the same area. Tickets for that also go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM ET, and you can get those tickets here.