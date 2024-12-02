Tickets For WWE Elimination Chamber Go On Sale Friday

WWE has announced that tickets for Elimination Chamber officially go on sale this Friday, December 6.

December 2, 2024 – As announced this past Saturday during Survivor Series: WarGames, tickets for Elimination Chamber, which takes place Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, will go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Presale for Elimination Chamber tickets will begin Wednesday, December 4 at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/ec-2025-presale-registration.

Elimination Chamber Priority Passes are now available from On Location giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To learn more, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/elimination.

On Saturday, Survivor Series: WarGames set a record for the highest North America arena gate in company history, surpassing Money In The Bank 2024 in Toronto which featured the surprise announcement of WWE Superstar John Cena’s retirement in 2025. Cena, who has won the Elimination Chamber three times in the match’s history, will participate in his final Elimination Chamber match as part of his year-long farewell tour.

This marks WWE’s first event in Rogers Centre since WrestleMania 18, headlined by the “Icon vs. Icon” match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. Rogers Centre also hosted the epic match between Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI.