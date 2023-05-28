Tiffany Stratton Credits Greg Gagne With Helping Her Become a Success

Tiffany Stratton is competing for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground tonight, and she recently credited Greg Gagne for helping her succeed in wrestling. Stratton was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about how she learned from Gagne and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Gagne’s impact on her career: “He helped me a lot. He set me up for success [before] coming to the WWE. I would not have caught on as quickly as I did if it weren’t for him. We butt heads a couple of times. I’m a very outspoken person. I will tell you how it is. If I have a problem with you, I will let you know. Greg also gives it to me back. He’s not afraid as well to tell me to shut up. And I think that helped me. He is a big factor in why I’m so successful.”

On training in the ring with Gagne: “I took my first bump and it came so easy, so natural to me. And I’m sure he would say the same thing.”