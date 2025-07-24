Tiffany Stratton Names Her Ideal Entrance Theme If She Could Pick Anything

Tiffany Stratton recently revealed what song she would pick for her entrance theme if she could choose anything, and it was a Britney Spears song. Stratton spoke with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover and during the conversation, she was asked which songs would best suit her character if she could pick any song without limit.

“Honestly, I feel like something by Britney Spears would be a really cool idea,” Stratton said (per Fightful). “I feel like she has so many good songs that could be entrance music or a theme for a TV show.”

She continued, “Maybe ‘Piece of Me’ by Britney Spears. I think that would be super iconic, or something by Lady Gaga. She has some really cool amping up music. So, probably one of those two.”

Stratton is the current WWE Women’s Champion and will defend the title against Jade Cargill at WWE SummerSlam next weekend.