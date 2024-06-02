Tiffany Stratton on How Her Character Comes Naturally to Her

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed how her Superstar persona just comes naturally to her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I think there isn’t really much balancing for me, I think it all kind of comes naturally because the character that I play, it’s more so me just turned up a couple of notches. Obviously, I feel like those are the best characters in wrestling is when it’s authentic, and it’s you. So I feel like I don’t really have to focus on it that much. So I kind of just go out there and I do whatever I feel and it works.”