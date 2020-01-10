wrestling / News

Tiger Hattori to Appear at NJPW New Beginning: USA in Tampa

January 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tiger Hattori

– Legendary NJPW referee Tiger Hattori will be appearing at NJPW New Beginning: USA in Tampa later this month. NJPW announced that the referee, who is retiring next month, will be addressing fans before the matches start at the January 24th show.

Hattori’s last job refereeing a match will opn February 19th in Korakuen Hall.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW New Beginning in the USA, Tiger Hattori, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading