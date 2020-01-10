wrestling / News
Tiger Hattori to Appear at NJPW New Beginning: USA in Tampa
January 10, 2020
– Legendary NJPW referee Tiger Hattori will be appearing at NJPW New Beginning: USA in Tampa later this month. NJPW announced that the referee, who is retiring next month, will be addressing fans before the matches start at the January 24th show.
Hattori’s last job refereeing a match will opn February 19th in Korakuen Hall.
Tiger Hattori to make an appearance at New Beginning in Tampa!https://t.co/BPdeHezfOE#njpw #NJoA #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/zia2CLcabv
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 10, 2020
