Timeline of ECW & WCW Episodes, Tammy Sytch Shoot Video & More Added to Highspots Wrestling Network

– The latest additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network include a Tammy Sytch shoot video, new Timeline of ECW & WCW episodes and more. You can see the full list below per PWInsider

* Warrior Wrestling 7 – Chicago Heights, IL- 12-13-19

1. Templario vs Jake Lander

2. Savanna Stone vs Holidead

3. Ace Austin vs Blake Christian vs Carlos Romo

4. Robert Anthony w/Frank the Clown vs Jake Atlas

5. Sam Adonis vs Michael Elgin

6. Black Taurus vs Drago vs Aerostar vs Rey Horus vs El Gringo Loco

7. Lance Archer vs Brian Pillman Jr.

8. Minoru Suzuki vs “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

9. Warrior Wrestling Champion Brian Cage vs El Phantasmo

10. CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero, Amazing Red) vs The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel)

* Premier Wrestling “Revengeance” 2019

1. Premier Championship: Atticus Cogar (c) vs. Sonny Vice

2. 30-Minute Ironman Welterweight Championship Match: Dylan Bostic (c) vs. Ace Perry

3. Ashton Day vs. Andrew Palace

4. The Natural Aces (Sam Beale & Ace Myles) vs. The Commission (Lexx Vegas & Jaxon Kade)

5. RC Dupree vs. Remy LaVey

6. Women’s Division: Queen Aminata vs. Ray Lyn

7. Nate Wings vs. Cisco Silver vs. Puerto Rican Pitbull

8. Sless Taylor vs. Lemmy San Dimas

9. Carter Robinson vs. Victor Veil

* NEW: LIVE (11/30/19) Bethany, CT

1. Matt Taven addresses the crowd

2. Mike Verna vs. Keith Youngblood

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Dexter Loux

4. Tasha Steelz vs. Aria Palmer

5. “Thrillride” Jimmy Preston addresses the crowd

6. “American Sumo” Mike Gamble vs. Duke of Danger Daniel Evans

7. Christian Casanova vs. Chris Battle

8. Dan Maff vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

9. NEW Tag Team title Match: Maine State Posse vs. InZanely Rude

10. JT Dunn vs. Chuck O’Neil

* Timeline of ECW: 1995 The Sandman

Another entry in the series that chronicles the rise and implosion of ECW, is here. This time we head back to 1995 with the guy who was wearing the ECW title that year…The Sandman.

ECW was headed for an explosion in popularity as the extreme nature of its brand began to reinvigorate jaded wrestling fans…the gang from South Philly started branching out…Florida, Delaware…and began to show the business that fans can believe again!

* Timeline of WCW: 1986 Rock N Roll Express

In the days of Jim Crockett Promotions, 1986 was a standout year, seeing record gates, a record Starrcade, and a healthy roster of huge stars. Flair, Dusty, Magnum, Nikita, The Midnight Express, The Four Horsemen, and our guests for this edition of Timeline: The History of WCW were fanning the flames for JCP.

Join Ricky and Robert, the Rock n Roll Express, and head back to what were truly glory days for what would become WCW. The duo detail everything you’d want to know about the road, the roster, the women, and the tag titles. It was the best of times for the RnR, despite the revelation here of repeated efforts of a certain charismatic booker to break up the team and bury the two guys he was sharing the babyface spotlight with. It’s all here…in 1986!

* Timeline of WCW: 1989 Cornette

It’s January 1989 and significant changes are coming for WCW. There would soon be a change in bookers with Dusty headed out. Jim Herd is taking the helm as Executive Vice President of the company and within a year a series of confounding decisions would

result in damaged ratings, confusion in creative, a nearly empty Superdome, Ding-Dongs and a disappointing Bash tour.

Jim Cornette returns to the Timeline series and now takes you inside the WCW in 1989. He’s brought along all his paperwork from the company that year…TV formats, ratings reports, journal entries… for a ride that’s as entertaining as it is informative. It’s Classic Corny as he takes us back to a time in WCW that has to be heard to be believed.

* Back To The Territories: Mid Atlantic

We’re off once again…back in time to the years of regional territories in pro wrestling. For this edition, host Jim Cornette sits down with the venerable J.J. Dillon for a comprehensive examination of the Crocketts’ Mid Atlantic Wrestling.

In what can best be described as a tale of two territories, you’ll see the style and formulas used by Jim Crockett Sr, and then the direction and decisions that his family implemented after his death in the 70s.

J.J. Dillon is the perfect guest for this edition of the show, having worked in both Crockett eras and also having worked as a manager and office personnel. He and Jim paint a vivid and living picture of the Mid Atlantic era like no one has before.

This journey back through one of pro wrestling’s most celebrated territories is made even more special with the inclusion of over one hour of lost Mid Atlantic Wrestling footage, thanks to Jim Cornette’s collection of film he purged from the dumpsters of TBS after the sale of Crockett promotions.

* Gabe’s Book of ROH Secrets

In October 2008, the course of Ring of Honor history was changed when booker of over six years, Gabe Sapolsky, was relieved of his duties. What now?

We’ll tell you what! Gabe Sapolsky opens up his mind, heart, and booking binder for the first time outside of a ROH locker room.

Join Gabe in this classic KC show from 2009 as he takes us to his days working for ROH and describes his recipes for success, as well as his missteps that may have led to his firing.

Gabe then shows you week-by-week what was written for the shows following his dismissal, as well as for 2009.

See what Gabe had in store for ROH fans.

* YouShoot: Alberto Del Rio

Albertooooooooooo…is here! On YouShoot at last. You asked him the good stuff and he answers it all. Join this former WWE main eventer as he takes you inside that company and the issues that arose to make him want to leave so badly. Alberto has an incredible career and family legacy and he’s open to discussing everything. Watch Alberto play some YouShoot games like a lucha mask game and even a tequila taste test! All this in still another wild and uncensored YOUSHOOT!

Wrestling’s Most…Awesome Managers

They may be harder to find nowadays, but years ago the manager was one of pro wrestling’s staples. They were there to speak for those who wouldn’t. and get wins for those that couldn’t.

But who were the sport’s true standout managers? We asked you, you voted, and now the stars of the ring are going to count down your top vote getters. You’ll hear when they agree and also when they don’t.

Get ready to count down to Wrestling’s Most…AWESOME MANAGER!

* Guest Booker: Luke Williams

It’s the early 90s and the WWE has transitioned its product to friendly and cartoonish. But a few years away lies a darker, more violent, bloody style of wrestling that would jumpstart the business. And what if Vince could see that? What if he were to predate ECW, and launch the hardcore style across the U.S.? Who would he hire to book it?

Well, there was a booker working for him in a wrestling capacity at the time. This booker had traveled the world, and violence was his middle name.

Luke Williams has booked all over the world, but his time booking Puerto Rico alone gives him the credentials to spearhead our little experiment.

If anyone can make The Godwins hardcore, it’s Luke!

* Breaking Kayfabe: Tammy Sytch

The latest guest to bare their soul on the newest series “Breaking Kayfabe” probably has more to sift through than any guest to date. Tammy Sytch’s battery of arrests and rehab visits have catapulted her back into the national spotlight in unflattering portrayals in every media outlet. Now she sits with Sean Oliver, in a sober and reflective interview, in an effor tto get down to who she really is.

Will this even be possible? Tammy has admitted to concocting lies and tall tales in previous interviews. Now, in the psychologically probing series “Breaking Kayfabe”, Tammy is challenged by Sean Oliver to cut the B.S. and try and really fix the deep issues she undoubtedly has.

* Raven’s Wrestler Rescue: Ziggy

Raven’s plan is firmly in place. his young, acolyte is chosen, and Raven is ready to pay homage to the wonderful oddness of the recently departed Bowie by resurrecting his invention…Ziggy Stardust. Uh, one problem…this kid has no idea what any of that is.

Join Raven as he attempts to spark new life into a young worker in search of a character. It’s another makeover…Raven style!