Titus O’Neil Book Gets August Release Date

– A new book by Titus O’Neil is set to be published this summer. WWE announced via press release that ECW Press will publish O’Neil’s There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went From Stereotype to Prototype on August 6th, 2019 in partnership with WWE.

The press release notes, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid is an inspirational, inside look at Bullard’s journey from his turbulent childhood years to his current success as an accomplished WWE Superstar, philanthropist and entertainer.

As a child, Bullard was repeatedly dismissed as a “bad kid,” and by the time he was a teenager, he had internalized those negative labels. He owes his change of outlook on life to an adult that told him, “there is no such thing as a bad kid.” It was then that he began to believe in himself and in his ability to change his story. Bullard went on to become a high school All-American, student body Vice President at the University of Florida, and the first college graduate in his immediate family.”

O’Neil said of thge book, “Being in WWE provides me a global platform to impact lives in a positive way, but it doesn’t take a Superstar to make a difference. This is the story of how one conversation changed my life, how I transformed a personal tragedy into my own triumph, and how we can all challenge ourselves and others to do a little bit better.”