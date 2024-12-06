Titus O’Neil Credits Triple H For Letting Talent Follow Their Passions, Sees More Growth For WWE

Titus O’Neil says the future of WWE is bright and credits Triple H for allowing talent to explore their passions outside of wrestling. The WWE Global Ambassador weighed in on the topic on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and you can see highlights below ( Wrestling Inc):

On Triple H allowing stars to do things outside wrestling: “I think Triple H for sure has been a great steward of the resources that the WWE platform has provided even with the merger. I think one of the things that I enjoy about what Triple H does, he has allowed talent to tap into their philanthropic endeavors more, things that people are more passionate about, they’re able to be more open and forthright about as well … everyone that’s involved with this platform has an opportunity to change people’s lives forever and if we don’t take that opportunity to do so then we’re just mismanaging what God has given us.”

On the company’s growth: “I see the future continuing to grow for several reasons. Number one, just the quality of athlete that WWE is attracting as well as the training performance center and the trainers that are there, the minds that are there…the WWE recruitment process, the WWE college recruitment process or the WWE ID program, all instantly have a leg up when it comes to the development…it really does provide the opportunity for talent to not only become great performers but be better overall human beings from the drug policy to the counseling that’s available to the training…an opportunity to be truly be WWE superstars, not wrestlers, not performers, superstars.”