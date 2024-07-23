TJP Set for Action at MLW Summer of the Beasts

– TJP is set to return to MLW next month at Summer of the Beasts. The event is scheduled for August 29 in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW today announced the return TJP at MLW Summer of the Beasts live for free on YouTube Thursday, August 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Watch MLW Summer of the Beasts live in New York City on August 29, live for free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

TJP, has been named an alternate in the 2024 Opera Cup tournament, adding a new dimension to the 2024 Opera Cup.

In the event that an active Opera Cup participant withdraws from the competition, TJP will be activated as an alternate, ready to step into the tournament and showcase his exceptional skills against the best of the best. Known for his adaptability and prowess in the ring from strong style to lucha, TJP is prepared to seize any opportunity that comes his way.

TJP has been active in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, undergoing a metamorphic change that has seen him awaken a demonic force within. His return to MLW comes at a chaotic moment in his career. What version of TJP awaits MLW? Find out in New York City!

TJP’s roots in MLW date back to 2004 when he made his debut with the league as Puma Kid. Since then, he has collected gold all over the world, establishing himself as a top level technician. His experience and success on the global stage make him a valuable addition to the Opera Cup tournament.

If TJP is not activated as an alternate at Summer of the Beasts, he will still take to the ring in an open contract match, ensuring that fans will witness his incredible talent and competitive spirit.

