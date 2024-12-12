wrestling / News

TNA Announces Sellout for Atlanta TV Tapings

December 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact TV Tapings 12-13-24 Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling previously announced that this week’s Final Resolution show was a sellout, and now, the Saturday TV tapings in Atlanta are also sold out. You can see the announcement below. Final Resolution and the Impact TV tapings are both being held at Center Stage in Atlanta.

Per the announcement, “#TNAiMPACT this Saturday at Center Stage is now also SOLD OUT! We can’t wait for two jam packed events this weekend in Atlanta!” Final Resolution is scheduled for tomorrow on pay-per-view.

