TNA News: More Details On El Hijo del Vikingo’s Injury, Why Saint & Sinner Missed Bound For Glory

– A new report has a bit more detail on El Hijo del Vikingo’s injury suffered at Sunday’s TNA Impact tapings. As reported Vikingo was stretchered out after suffering a leg injury at the taping.

PWInsider reports that while there is no update on Vikingo’s condition, the belief is that he suffered an ankle or knee injury. The injury came after he overshot a moonsault on Trent Seven into the aisle and landed badly.

– Saint & Sinner missed Bound For Glory and Sunday’s taping, and the site reports that the reason was their work visas didn’t come through in time. The site notes that it was apparently a logistical issue out of anyone’s control. The Good Hands filled in for them.