wrestling / News

TNA Impact To Have Later Start Time Next Week

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 5-1-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Impact will air live at a later start time next week. TNA announced on Thursday that next week’s show will air live from Irvine, California at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT instead of the usual 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The show will feature the fallout from this weekend’s TNA Rebellion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading