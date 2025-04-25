wrestling / News
TNA Impact To Have Later Start Time Next Week
TNA Impact will air live at a later start time next week. TNA announced on Thursday that next week’s show will air live from Irvine, California at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT instead of the usual 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.
The show will feature the fallout from this weekend’s TNA Rebellion.
