TNA Impact TV Taping Spoilers for June 28 in Philadelphia

– Spoiler results are now available for last night’s TNA Impact TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show was held at the 2300 Arena. Here are the results, via Bodyslam.net:

TNA Xplosion

* First Class (Rich Swann & AJ Francis) beat Sinner & Saint.

* Sami Callihan beat Trent Seven.

* Moose defeated Bhupinder Gujjar. Alisha Edwards was on commentary for the match.

* Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey) defeated Brian Myers (w/ Eddie Edwards).

TNA Impact

* Johnny “Dango” Curtis defeated Chris Bey after interference from Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers.

* Leon Slater versus Trey Miguel ended in a no contest when NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared and attacked Slater.

* Dempsey also attacked Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. Dempsey put Slater in a submission hold before he was taken away by security.

* Jody Threat versus Dani Luna ended in a time limit draw. Five more minutes were granted. Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards later came out and attacked both women.

* Slammiversary Qualifier: Frankie Kazarian beat Mike Santana via Countout. Johnny “Dango” Curtis came out and threw Santana into the post outside, busting Santana him open. Santana was unable to make the 10-count.

* Slammiversary Qualifier: Joe Hendry beat Jake Something.

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey beat Jonathan Gresham and Kushida

* TNA Knockouts World Title – Open Challenge Match: Jordynne Grace (c) beat WWE NXT’s Izzi Dame.

* Charlie Dempsey beat Zachary Wentz. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne came out and interfered.

* Borne & Dempsey beat down the Rascalz.

* Gisele Shaw beat Tasha Steelz

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander beat Campaign Singh & Mustafa Ali (Ali left before the match ended).

* Matt Hardy & Reby Hardy beat Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards (w/ Brian Myers).

TNA will hold another set of Impact TV tapings later tonight at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.