TNA News: Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings Lineup, Final Resolution Video Highlights

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact TV Tapings 12-13-24

– TNA is holding its Final Resolution fallout TV tapings tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. Here’s the announced lineup:

* The Hardys vs. PCO & Sami Callihan
* Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather by Elegance
* Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth (This will be Rhino’s last TNA match)

– TNA Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Final Resolution:





