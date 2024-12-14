– TNA is holding its Final Resolution fallout TV tapings tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. Here’s the announced lineup:

* The Hardys vs. PCO & Sami Callihan

* Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather by Elegance

* Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth (This will be Rhino’s last TNA match)

