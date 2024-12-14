wrestling / News
TNA News: Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings Lineup, Final Resolution Video Highlights
December 14, 2024
– TNA is holding its Final Resolution fallout TV tapings tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. Here’s the announced lineup:
* The Hardys vs. PCO & Sami Callihan
* Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather by Elegance
* Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth (This will be Rhino’s last TNA match)
– TNA Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Final Resolution:
