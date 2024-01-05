TNA Sacrifice Set For March 8th

TNA’s has announced the date and location for their Sacrifice show. The company announced on Thursday that TNA Sacrifice will take place on March 8th, with TV tapings set for the next day. The show will take place in Windsor, Ontario, Canada with tickets on sale January 13th.

The announcement reads:

TNA Wrestling Returns To Windsor, Ontario: SACRIFICE Airs Live From St. Clair College On Friday, March 8

The new era of TNA Wrestling returns to Windsor, Ontario, Canada for 2-nights of high-energy pro wrestling on the campus of St. Clair College: Friday and Saturday, March 8-9.

The action kicks off Friday with SACRIFICE, which will air LIVE on the TNA+ app, featuring multiple championship matches. Then, on Saturday, the TNA television trucks will be in Windsor to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Windsor shows go on-sale at 10 a.m. ET, on Saturday, January 13, at TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) will bring all the superstars to Windsor, including Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Moose, Tommy Dreamer and Jordynne Grace, among others.

Matches for the Windsor shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

Windsor, Ontario is steeped in pro wrestling history, particularly TNA Wrestling – and is the home to such TNA stars as JOSH ALEXANDER, GISELE SHAW, BHUPHINDER GUJJAR and TNA Wrestling President SCOTT D’AMORE, among others.