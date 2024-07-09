TNA Slammiversary Opening Betting Odds

– BetOnline has released the opening betting odds for this month’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 premium live event. The show is scheduled for later this month in Montreal, Quebec.

Currently, reigning TNA World Champion Moose is the favorite to retain his title in the 6-Way Elimination Match at -1000 odds. You can see the current betting lines below:

TNA World Championship 6-Way Elimination Match

Moose (C) -1000 (1/10)

Joe Hendry +500 (5/1)

Josh Alexander +1000 (10/1)

Nic Nemeth +1000 (10/1)

Steve Maclin +1200 (12/1)

Frankie Kazarian +1400 (14/1)

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Jordynne Grace (C) -2000 (1/20)

Ash By Elegance +700 (7/1)

TNA X Division Championship

Mike Bailey -300 (1/3)

Mustafa Ali +200 (2/1)

Singles Match

PCO -500 (1/5)

AJ Francis +300 (3/1)

TNA Slammiversary is scheduled for July 20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.