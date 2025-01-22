– Live wrestling is returning to Full Sail University with TNA Wrestling. TNA announced today that it will be holding a special live edition of TNA Impact at Full Sail on Thursday, February 20 in Orlando, Florida. The show will air live on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.

Additionally, TNA will hold another set of Impact TV tapings on Friday, February 21. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 23) at 10:00 am EST on TNA’s website. You can see the announcement below.

Full Sail University was previously where many episodes of WWE NXT TV were taped before the show moved to the WWE Performance Center.