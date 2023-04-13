wrestling / News
TNT Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
The TNT Championship will be defended on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow
* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter
