wrestling / News

TNT Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Powerhouse Hobbs Image Credit: AEW

The TNT Championship will be defended on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow
* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading