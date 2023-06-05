Toa Liona Says He Nearly Turned Down Offer For Extra Work From QT Marshall Early On

Toa Liona is working regularly in ROH and AEW, and he recently recalled how he nearly turned down an offer for extra work from QT Marshall early in his career. The co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships appeared on AEW Unrestricted and talked about how, when he first moved to Los Angeles, he got an opportunity to do some extra work from Marshall for AEW and almost said no.

“So [my family] moved to LA and started doing that and started training with [Rikishi] just back and forth, and then the opportunity came where I got in contact with QT,” Liona said (per Wrestling Inc). “Then, just like I told you guys earlier, man, at first I said [to myself], ‘No.’ I knew you only get one chance, one opportunity, and the first impression is everything, so I was scared. And I spoke to my wife and she [was] just like, ‘Why? Why didn’t we move down here?’ And I was like, ‘That’s a very good point.'”

Liona made his AEW debut in October of 2021 for a match on AEW Dark: Elevation. Since then, he has teamed up with Kaun as the Gates of Agony and signed with AEW/ROH, where they hold the Six Man Tag Titles with Brian Cage.